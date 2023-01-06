Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average is $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

