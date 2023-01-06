Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 10.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 207,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.