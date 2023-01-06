Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $179.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

