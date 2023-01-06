Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIG opened at $150.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $170.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

