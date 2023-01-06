Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $21.84

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $22.68. Valhi shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $639.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

