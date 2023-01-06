USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.75 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002969 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,755,474,465 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
