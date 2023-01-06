USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.40 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 52,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $102.19.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.