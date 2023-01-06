Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

