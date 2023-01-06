Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.
Urbana Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:URB opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.17. The company has a market cap of C$176.93 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. Urbana has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$4.45.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.06 million for the quarter.
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
