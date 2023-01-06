Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.69 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $542,692.69 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00448442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.31 or 0.01696611 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.01 or 0.30637151 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.