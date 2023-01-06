UNIUM (UNM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $911.53

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $96.79 million and approximately $911.53 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $33.28 or 0.00198351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 32.0541182 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $920.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

