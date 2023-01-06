United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 52-Week High at $374.78

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $374.78 and last traded at $374.39, with a volume of 4890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $364.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.05 and its 200 day moving average is $307.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.