United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

