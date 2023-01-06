Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.08 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

