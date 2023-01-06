UBS Group Reiterates $215.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $181.28 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

