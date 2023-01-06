UBS Group Downgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Neutral

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $118.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

