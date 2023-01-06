UBS Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €26.50 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($28.19) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($24.04) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of UTDI stock traded up €0.72 ($0.77) on Thursday, hitting €20.24 ($21.53). 214,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.02. United Internet has a twelve month low of €18.20 ($19.36) and a twelve month high of €36.15 ($38.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

