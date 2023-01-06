TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Up 1%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,847% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

TTGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

TT Electronics Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

