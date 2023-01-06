TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $6.75. TSR shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 3,173 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $25,643.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $51,257.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

