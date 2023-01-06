Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Down 2.7%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.80 ($0.73). 801,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 661,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.75).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.21. The firm has a market cap of £250.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.36.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

