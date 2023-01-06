Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $93.32 million and approximately $964,196.41 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

