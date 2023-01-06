Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.17

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.17 and last traded at $193.17, with a volume of 13764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

