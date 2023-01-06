TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.4 %

TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $162,201.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,563 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,207 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $651,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

