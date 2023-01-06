Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aehr Test Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,719 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 151% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,479 call options.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 100,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,870.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $247,870.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,992. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,420,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

