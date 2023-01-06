Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.27. 1,194,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,238,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Samuel H. Armacost purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,142. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,096.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel H. Armacost bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

