Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.27. 1,194,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,238,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Samuel H. Armacost purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,142. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,096.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel H. Armacost bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
