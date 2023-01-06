Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 8%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42). Approximately 20,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.29. The stock has a market cap of £115.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

