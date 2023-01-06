Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

IDU stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

