Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.37 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $1.52 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00449255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.01710208 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.49 or 0.30692661 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02945783 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $461,401.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars.

