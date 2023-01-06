THORChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $435.29 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00007968 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $435.29 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

