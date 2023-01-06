Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Trading Up 3.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.85 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20). Approximately 581,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 421,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

