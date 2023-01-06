Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $192.39 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $192.39 million and $2.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068780 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059855 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009009 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022763 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003870 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,984,625,010 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
