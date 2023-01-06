The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,276 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $72,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

