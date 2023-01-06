The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $232.87. 21,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,151. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $337.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.73.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

