The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on February 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, February 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

