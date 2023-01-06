The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $553.07

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.07 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 576 ($6.94). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.89), with a volume of 226,423 shares changing hands.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £814.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.45.

About The Merchants Trust

(Get Rating)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.