The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.91

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 2956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

About The Liberty Braves Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

