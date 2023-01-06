The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $9,603,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.76.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.