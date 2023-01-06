The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $356.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.38.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $343.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $404.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.