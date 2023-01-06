The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

GS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.47. 34,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $404.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

