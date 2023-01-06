The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.60 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.77). Approximately 718,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 494,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.76).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.46. The firm has a market cap of £784.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

