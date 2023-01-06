The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
