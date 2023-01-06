The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CG. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 420.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 205,729 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

