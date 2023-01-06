The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

BCO opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

