Tezos Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004508 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $699.49 million and $13.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,870,290 coins and its circulating supply is 922,439,150 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

