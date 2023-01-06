Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.14.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.