Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $101.21 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 1273063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $333.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

