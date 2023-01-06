Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.70

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 61481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Terumo Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terumo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.