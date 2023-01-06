Teramo Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Teramo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.