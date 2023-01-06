Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Down 8%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating) shares fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 4,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 78,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 14.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

