Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Tecnoglass stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 146,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.76. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.